Hospital manager: Dozens of undiscerning patients used as lab rats for drugs testing study

Dozens of chronic, undiscerning patients at a ward of the Psychiatric Hospital in the Central Romanian city of Brasov are said to have been used in a study aimed at testing various drugs, according to the manager of the hospital.Manager Nicusor Bigiu told Mediafax news agency that he ordered a commission to analyse the case after the received information that tests were done at a psychiatric ward more than a decade ago and dozens of patients were reportedly included in the procedures.He claimed the person in charge with leading the clinical study refused to provide a list of patients included in the study and the necessary consent statements.He said the study is believed to have taken place in 2005 and that it might have included 20-30 patients. He said the study appeared to have been unethical and illegal.