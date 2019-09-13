Español
Hospital manager: Dozens of undiscerning patients used as lab rats for drugs testing study

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 13 septembrie 2019, 17:45 English | Top News


Spital psihiatrie
Spital psihiatrie
Foto: Guliver/GettyImages
Dozens of chronic, undiscerning patients at a ward of the Psychiatric Hospital in the Central Romanian city of Brasov are said to have been used in a study aimed at testing various drugs, according to the manager of the hospital.

Manager Nicusor Bigiu told Mediafax news agency that he ordered a commission to analyse the case after the received information that tests were done at a psychiatric ward more than a decade ago and dozens of patients were reportedly included in the procedures.

He claimed the person in charge with leading the clinical study refused to provide a list of patients included in the study and the necessary consent statements.

He said the study is believed to have taken place in 2005 and that it might have included 20-30 patients. He said the study appeared to have been unethical and illegal.


