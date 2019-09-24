Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian PM Dancila, President Iohannis are both in US on Tuesday, but separately and with separate purposes

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 24 septembrie 2019, 11:51 English | Top News


Klaus Iohannis/ Viorica Dancila
Klaus Iohannis/ Viorica Dancila
Foto: Colaj foto/ Sursa: Wikimedia Commons
Romanian PM Viorica Dancila is continuing her week-long visit to the US on Tuesday with scheduled talks on Energy. President Iohannis is also travelling to the United States, but with a separate goal - attending the UN General Assembly.

Both are visiting the US as Romania is getting ready for presidential elections in which both Iohannis and Dancila are running. Iohannis also visited the US and met President Donald Trump a month ago.

Dancila's schedule for Tuesday included a meeting with Angel Gurria, secretary general of the OECD, to be followed by a meeting with Energy Secretary James Richard Perry.

Prior to her visit, the Romanian Energy Ministry has submitted a bill for public debate, aimed at changing a controversial Offshore Law which has hit the interests of foreign companies active in the Black Sea energy sector, with speculation that ExxonMobil was ready to drop an oil licence in the area.

Iohannis also starts his visit to the US on Tuesday. He is due to lead the Romanian delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

He is also expected to attend a reception given by US President Donald Trump and the First Lady.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















134 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne