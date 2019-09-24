Romanian PM Dancila, President Iohannis are both in US on Tuesday, but separately and with separate purposes

Romanian PM Viorica Dancila is continuing her week-long visit to the US on Tuesday with scheduled talks on Energy. President Iohannis is also travelling to the United States, but with a separate goal - attending the UN General Assembly.Both are visiting the US as Romania is getting ready for presidential elections in which both Iohannis and Dancila are running. Iohannis also visited the US and met President Donald Trump a month ago.Dancila's schedule for Tuesday included a meeting with Angel Gurria, secretary general of the OECD, to be followed by a meeting with Energy Secretary James Richard Perry.Prior to her visit, the Romanian Energy Ministry has submitted a bill for public debate, aimed at changing a controversial Offshore Law which has hit the interests of foreign companies active in the Black Sea energy sector, with speculation that ExxonMobil was ready to drop an oil licence in the area.Iohannis also starts his visit to the US on Tuesday. He is due to lead the Romanian delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.He is also expected to attend a reception given by US President Donald Trump and the First Lady.