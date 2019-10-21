​EC: European Union may expand areas of Romanian pork trade ban

Given the high number of hotspots signaled in Romania so far this year - over 1,500 already - the swine fever situation in the country is considered to be very alarming and worsening still.





The European Union may expand the areas in Romania where pork trade is banned at an expert committee session on Thursday, considering the increasingly alarming African swine fever situation, an European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.The committee is to convene on Thursday to renew talks on setting limited areas where pork trade will be banned based on notifications from veterinary authorities in EU member states.