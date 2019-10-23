Romanian Labour ministry drafts boost to minimum salary
The project was initially announced by Labour minister Marius Budai on Tuesday. Budai's Social Democratic (PSD) Government was dismissed in a censure motion earlier this month. It only serves with limited powers until a new government is sworn in.
Ludovic Orban, the Liberal (PNL) leader who was picked to form a new government, challenged the move, saying that such a decision on rising the minimum salary could not be taken but by a legitimate goverment voted by the Parliament, not by one dismissed in a censure motion.
He compared the move to promises of salary rises made by late Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu before he was deposed in the 1989 anti-communist revolt.
