Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

​US Senate confirms Adrian Zuckerman as Ambassador to Romania

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 21 noiembrie 2019, 8:52 English | Top News


Adrian Zuckerman, audiat in Senatul SUA
Adrian Zuckerman, audiat in Senatul SUA
Foto: Captura video - senate.gov
The US Senate voted on Wednesday to name lawyer Adrian Zuckerman as Ambassador of the United States to Romania, news agency Mediafax reports, quoting The Washington Post. The vote was 65-30.

Adrian Zuckerman of New York-based Seyfarth Shaw law firm is a legal scholar with a focus on real estate. As a child, he migrated from Romania to the US.

When he faced hearings in the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this year, he said he wanted to repay the American hospitability by promoting the interests of the US to Bucharest.

He also said he would continue support for efforts against corruption and for the independence of the judiciary in Romania.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















28 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne