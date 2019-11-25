Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

​Presidential elections - provisional results: Iohannis - 66.05%, Dancila - 33.95%

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 25 noiembrie 2019, 8:36 English | Top News


Rezultate Alegeri Prezidentiale 2019 - Turul 2 - Pe judete
Rezultate Alegeri Prezidentiale 2019 - Turul 2 - Pe judete
Foto: Hotnews
Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis received 66.05% of the votes in the presidential elections on Sunday while his rival, Social Democratic (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila got 33.95% of the votes, according to provisional data based on results from 99.86% of polling stations showed early on Monday.

  • Attached image: Counties won by Iohannis in blue, counties won by Dancila in red

With 9.82 million votes counted, Iohannis received 6.49 million votes, while Dancila - 3.33 million.

In Bucharest, Bucharest was voted by 67.5% of people (644 thousand) while Dancila - by 32.5% or 310 thousand. Dancila thus received more votes than PSD's Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea who in local elections in 2016, with a low turnout, only received 246 thousand votes.

In the Diaspora, Klaus Iohannis received some 94% of the votes or 860 thousand of the total 915.565 votes cast by Romanians living abroad.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.
















18 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne