​Presidential elections - provisional results: Iohannis - 66.05%, Dancila - 33.95%





Attached image: Counties won by Iohannis in blue, counties won by Dancila in red





In the Diaspora, Klaus Iohannis received some 94% of the votes or 860 thousand of the total 915.565 votes cast by Romanians living abroad.









Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis received 66.05% of the votes in the presidential elections on Sunday while his rival, Social Democratic (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila got 33.95% of the votes, according to provisional data based on results from 99.86% of polling stations showed early on Monday.With 9.82 million votes counted, Iohannis received 6.49 million votes, while Dancila - 3.33 million.In Bucharest, Bucharest was voted by 67.5% of people (644 thousand) while Dancila - by 32.5% or 310 thousand. Dancila thus received more votes than PSD's Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea who in local elections in 2016, with a low turnout, only received 246 thousand votes.