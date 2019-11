​Romanian budget deficit to reach 4.3% by end of year - correction report

Education Ministry - 2,080 million lei.

Interior Ministry - 1,187 million lei

Transport Ministry - 1,084 million lei

Agriculture Ministry - 1,065 million lei

European Funds Ministry - 302 million lei

General Secretariat of the Government - 227 million lei

Communications Ministry - 110 million lei

Labor Ministry - 3,982 million lei

Health Ministry - 2,898 million lei

Regional Development Ministry - 1,763 million lei

Finance Ministry-General Action - 388 million lei

Trade and Business Environment Ministry - 299 million lei

Finance Ministry - 236 million lei

The budget deficit of ROmania may go up to 4.3% by the end of the year, according to a draft correction published by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday. It confirmed a previous HotNews.ro report on Monday that said the deficit for the year would stay between 4.1-4.3%.Who's losing money in the correction:Who gains money in the correction: