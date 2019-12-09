Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

​Finance minister claims previous govt knew of 4% deficit, accuses them of acting against the interest of Romania

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 9 decembrie 2019, 16:56 English | Top News


Ministrul Finantelor Publice, Florin Citu
Ministrul Finantelor Publice, Florin Citu
Foto: Hotnews
The Finance minister of Romania's new Liberal government on Monday accused his predecessor and the prime minister of the previous Social Democratic government of knowing well in advance and hiding prospects of a 4% deficit. "It was all premeditated, they put their personal interest above the interest of Romania," minister Florin Citu said.

The high budget deficit was first announced by the Liberal government shortly after it took over from the Social Democratic (PSD) one led by Viorica Dancila, which was dismissed in a censure motion this fall.

But now Florin Citu quoted from an internal ministerial note dated April where income estimates, he said, showed 4.5 billion lei had not been collected to the state budget for the first three months of the year. The note, said the minister, showed it was highly probable that unless supplementary collection measures were taken the budget deficit would reach 4% of the GDP for the year.

He said his predecessor Eugen Teodorovici had known about the situation since early on and that former prime minister Dancila was informed about it in July and September.

Citu said the findings would be submitted to the Court of Accounts.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















70 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne