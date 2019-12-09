​Finance minister claims previous govt knew of 4% deficit, accuses them of acting against the interest of Romania

The high budget deficit was first announced by the Liberal government shortly after it took over from the Social Democratic (PSD) one led by Viorica Dancila, which was dismissed in a censure motion this fall.
But now Florin Citu quoted from an internal ministerial note dated April where income estimates, he said, showed 4.5 billion lei had not been collected to the state budget for the first three months of the year. The note, said the minister, showed it was highly probable that unless supplementary collection measures were taken the budget deficit would reach 4% of the GDP for the year.