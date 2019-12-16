Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

New US Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman to be received by President Iohannis

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 16 decembrie 2019, 19:26 English | Top News


Adrian Zuckerman, audiat in Senatul SUA
Adrian Zuckerman, audiat in Senatul SUA
Foto: Captura video - senate.gov
The new US Ambassador to Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman takes over his office officially on Tuesday when he will be received by President Klaus Iohannis to submit his letter of credence.

Zuckerman, a lawyer of Romanian origin, is fluent in Romanian.

He was received by Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu on Saturday, when he spoke of his commitment to contribute to de strong development of the Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania.

"Romania cannot have a better friend than the US", he was quoted as saying.

Former US Ambassador Hans Klemm concluded his term in office and left Romania on Saturday.

Zuckerman received the final vote of approval as Ambassador to Romania in the US Senate on November 20. A lawyer working with New York law firm Seyfarth Shaw, he migrated from Romania to the US when he was 10. A graduate of the MIT (1979), he also graduated New York Law School in 1983, according to his official presentation.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















18 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne