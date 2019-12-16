New US Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman to be received by President Iohannis

The new US Ambassador to Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman takes over his office officially on Tuesday when he will be received by President Klaus Iohannis to submit his letter of credence.Zuckerman, a lawyer of Romanian origin, is fluent in Romanian.He was received by Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu on Saturday, when he spoke of his commitment to contribute to de strong development of the Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania."Romania cannot have a better friend than the US", he was quoted as saying.Former US Ambassador Hans Klemm concluded his term in office and left Romania on Saturday.Zuckerman received the final vote of approval as Ambassador to Romania in the US Senate on November 20. A lawyer working with New York law firm Seyfarth Shaw, he migrated from Romania to the US when he was 10. A graduate of the MIT (1979), he also graduated New York Law School in 1983, according to his official presentation.