Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romania's 2020 budget bill based on prospects of 4.1% economic growth, 3.58% deficit

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 17 decembrie 2019, 15:57 English | Top News


Ministerul Finantelor Publice
Ministerul Finantelor Publice
Foto: Hotnews
Romania's Finance Ministry published the budget bill for 2020 on Tuesday. It is based on prospects of 4.1% economic growth with an average yearly growth of 4.1% for 2021-2023, considerably higher than European averages.

Investments are expected to cover 4.5% of the GDP, 6.3 million lei more than in 2019.

The budget projections are based on a budget deficit target of 3.58%, expected to fall to 1.94% in 2023.

Several institutions will have higher allocations, while others considerably lower ones.

  • Ministries with bigger budgets: Labour, Transport. Defence (+18%), Education, Interior (+13%).

  • Ministries with diminished budgets: Health, Regional Development and Public Administration (-45.5%), Agriculture and Rural Development, Economy (-11%), Finance (-19%), Foreign Affairs (-16.4%)

  • All intelligence services will have more money to spend than in 2019


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















15 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne