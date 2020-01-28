Finance Minister says Romania has no option but become part of Euro zone
The Liberal minister said that for the three years under the previous Social Democratic (PSD) government all macro deficits have deteriorated. So, he said, the goal of joining the Exchange Rate Mechanism II (ERM II) - the so-called Euro waiting room where a national currency can vary within a 15% for two years - 2024 has become a "very ambitious option".
Citu said again that Romania eyes a deficit of under 3% in 2022, but that a faster process to reach it would put a break on the economy.
