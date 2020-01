A patient from the Eastern Romanian city of Bacau, who has been transferred to a Bucharest institute for contagious diseases to be monitored for the new Chinese coronavirus, in fact has flu, the Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.The young man is due to leave hospital on Tuesday and would continue treatment at home.The student from Bacau had returned from China recently and showed signs of flu, so he became a suspect of a coronavirus infection. He was transferred to the Matei Bals Institute for contagious diseases in Bucharest for thorough medical investigations.