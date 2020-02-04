Español
​Bill dismantling controversial judiciary body concluded

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 4 februarie 2020, 16:46 English | Top News


Foto: pixabay.com
Draft lectislation aimed at dismantling a special body in charge with investigating magistrates was concluded and published on the website of Romania's Justice Ministry on Tuesday.

The bill was criticised by experts shortly after its publication, as they warn it provides a "super-immunity" to magistrates.

The piece of legislation provides the ground for the dismantling of a special section charged with investigating cases in which magistrates are involved. The section was introduced under the previous Social Democratic government and was seen as a means of tightening political control on the judiciary.

The bill also aims at changing rules on the statute of judges and prosecutors as it would require the approval of the prosecutor general for an investigation against such a magistrate to take place. Their indictment would also have to be approved by the Superior Council of Magistrates.

The bill was criticised by experts shortly after its publication, as they warn it provides a "super-immunity" to magistrates.






