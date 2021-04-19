Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, recognized by 2021 EMEA Legal 500 rankings as a leading law firm for nine practice areas

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal has been recognized again this year as a top law firm by the independent international publication EMEA Legal 500 in nine practice areas: real estate and construction, banking and finance, commercial, corporate and M&A, employment, tax, EU and competition, PPP and procurement, TMT and dispute resolution. The ranking assesses law firms in over 150 jurisdictions and is based on feedback from 300,000 lawyers working for in-house legal departments, on information submitted by law firms and interviews with leading lawyers.
Legal 500 once again reconfirms Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal as a Tier 1 law firm for real estate and construction advice
. The firm's lawyers constantly work on high-end development projects and acquisitions, including local and cross-border deals and clients. Irina Dimitriu
, Partner and leader of the highly-rated practice, who is acknowledged as one the top real estate lawyers in Romania, continues to be ranked among the Legal 500 Leading Individuals
.
The banking and finance practice represents a mix of borrowers and lenders and is highly experienced in NPL portfolio deals, regulatory, loan finance and restructurings. Practice head Andrei Burz-Pinzaru, Partner, has over 20 years of experience in the market, while Andreea Serban, Senior Managing Associate, is mentioned among the Legal 500 Rising Stars.
The commercial, corporate and M&A
team is versatile, goal oriented and highly engaged, offering to their clients strong expertise across a range of industries, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, transport and retail. Georgiana Singurel
, Partner, leads the practice, and Diana Fejer
, Senior Managing Associate, is mentioned among the key lawyers.
Legal 500 also recognizes Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal for its employment practice, which works closely with major international and domestic companies, covering complex employment issues, from transaction-related business transfers and reorganisations, to collective negotiations and dismissals. Practice head Florentina Munteanu, Partner, is highly praised by clients, while Gabriela Ilie, Managing Associate, is included in the Rising stars category.
The firm also has a sizeable tax
operation, well-equipped for consulting and disputes work related to VAT, income tax, customs and transfer pricing issues, according to the ranking. The firm's affiliation with Deloitte gives clients access to a broad range of legal and non-legal expertise, which is especially useful for transactional and day-to-day matters. Legal 500 also notes the experienced litigation practice head Mihnea Galgotiu-Sararu
, Partner.
On EU and competition, the ranking praises Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal for advice and support on complex investigations, state aid issues and merger clearance, and underlines that the team has been involved in some of the highest profile industry-wide investigations in Romania. State aid is a key area of focus, as lawyers are experienced in issues such as the private investors' test, where the firm's connection to Deloitte also adds value to the clients. Florentina Munteanu, Partner, leads the team, and Andrea Grigoras, Managing Associate, is recognized as a key lawyer.
In PPP and procurement
, the firm has solid expertise advising public and private sector clients on concession agreements and development projects. Administrative and legislative advice is a key area for the practice led by Georgiana Singurel
, Partner. The ranking also mentions key projects in transport, energy, and IT, as well as projects requiring EU funding.
The TMT practice led by Georgiana Singurel, Partner, is recognized by Legal 500 for advice on app launches, digitalization projects, IT-related business ventures, data protection, privacy matters and intellectual property. Silvia Axinescu, Senior Managing Associate, and Cristina Iacobescu, Senior Associate, are regarded as key lawyers.
Legal 500 also recognizes the growing reputation of Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal in the dispute resolution
area, following the arrival of the well-regarded practice head Mihnea Galgotiu-Sararu
, Partner. The team, that benefits from the firm’s link with Deloitte and that is praised by clients for having exceptionally well experienced and open minded lawyers, has been involved in high value disputes over the past year, on behalf of domestic and multinational companies, in many type of claims (real estate and construction litigation being significant areas of activity).
Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal
is recognized as a leading law firm in Romania for the quality of services and ability to deliver solutions on complex legal matters. The areas of practice include banking and finance, competition law, employment law, energy and environment law, insolvency law, legal management consulting, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, public sector, real estate. The firm represents in Romania Deloitte Legal, a global network with more than 2,500 lawyers in 85 countries.
