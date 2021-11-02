Romania is drastically taxing the sale of non-performing loans. What do other countries do?

Incidentally, from the Central Europe comparative study "Tax regulations regarding the assignment of receivables by financial institutions", conducted by Deloitte Romania, it appears that the tax treatment applicable in our country is one of the most expensive, compared to other central European countries.
Specifically, at present, in Romania, the loss recorded as a result of the assignment of receivables is deductible only in a proportion of 30%. In other words, 70% of this loss is included in the taxable base and taxed with 16%, corporate tax. Therefore, any sale at a price of less than 11 cents to a dollar leads the lender to a tax payment higher than the income from the assignment.
Currently, the NPL ratio in Romania is 3.94%, compared to 2.5%, in the EU (as of March 2021), and the expiration of the measures to mitigate the pandemic effects (moratoriums) is just one of the causes that can undoubtedly lead to the increase in the NPL ratio. At the same time, indicatively, let’s recall that in the period following the financial crisis of 2008, this rate exceeded 20%.
Thus, if the fiscal rules are maintained, banks will have to choose between keeping non-performing loans on the balance sheet, which would generate additional costs with the adjustments for the depreciation of the receivables and with the provision of the necessary resources for their monitoring and recovery, or to assign them to companies specialized in recovery, but with very high costs imposed by excessive taxation.
Amending the regulations on taxation in the case of assignments of receivables would be a beneficial measure for all economic agents, but especially for banks, given that it would encourage the sale of non-performing loans to companies specialized in their recovery and would allow them to focus on their fundamental economic activity: attracting deposits and granting loans.
Moreover, even of the seven countries that apply deductibility limits, the others still offer a more favorable tax treatment than the one in Romania. For example, Poland accepts full deductibility in case of assignment to specialised funds, and Latvia allows the deductibility of the loss when the claims are sold to a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area or to a state with which it has concluded a double taxation convention.
Opinion article by Alexandra Smedoiu, Partner, Anca Ghizdavu, Senior Manager, and Cristina Bors, Manager, Direct Tax, Deloitte Romania