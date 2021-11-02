Romania is drastically taxing the sale of non-performing loans. What do other countries do?

The market of non-performing receivables assignment is blocked in Romania due to excessive taxation of the amounts obtained from such transactions, a rule that entered into force on January 1, 2018. This tax treatment discouraged companies in several sectors from selling such receivables, but especially financial institutions, which often resorted to such operations to clean up their balance sheet, according to the recommendations of the National Bank of Romania.

Before 2018, the receivables related to customers with late payments were most often assigned to specialized companies, equipped with the necessary infrastructure for their recovery. But in the last three and a half years, due to the high level of taxation, the market for the assignment of non-performing receivables has frozen, with very few such transactions having been carried out, as banks prefer to manage their recovery internally, even at the risk of higher costs with impairment adjustments to receivables.





Existing limitations and the risk of maintaining them

Maintaining these limitations is all the more questionable as the level of non-performing loans is expected to increase in the near future. More specifically, as a result of the most recent stress tests in the banking sector, the National Bank of Romania estimated the increase of the NPL ratio for December 2022 to 9.9% in the basic scenario and to 19.4% in the adverse scenario.





Where does Romania stand?

In this respect, one can follow the example of several countries in the region with much more favourable tax regimes applicable in such transactions. Deloitte Romania's study shows that 11 countries out of the 16 analyzed allow the full deductibility of losses incurred as a result of the assignment of receivables and only five, including Romania, chose to limit their deductibility, and among them, Romania, the most drastically.

In conclusion, changing the taxation system in the case of assignments of non-performing claims to make it less burdensome for those which report losses anyway due to the non-collection of those receivables would help improve the financial situation of the affected entities and allow them to focus on their core business. Last but not least, such a measure would support the circulation of money in the economy.