Romania gets ready for key elections: governing Social Democrats give "unanimous" vote for PM Dancila to run for presidency

She will face incumbent Klaus Iohannis, who is supported by the opposition Liberals (PNL) and is seen as a favorite especially after a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump; and Dan Barna, the candidate of smaller opposition alliance USR-Plus, which has reported major political gains lately.

Both Iohannis and Barna - who depicts himself as the leader of a movement who challenges traditional politics represented by both PSD and Iohannis' Liberals - are trying to take advantage from a loss of political support for the PSD in recent years.



Since taking full governmental power in 2016, the PSD focused almost exclusively on efforts to put an end to the fight against corruption and place the judiciary under political control, which would help a lot of its leaders. This led to significant electoral losses, despite populist moves like increasing public sector salaries and pensions: the EP elections several months ago delivered unprecedentedly bad results for the party.​