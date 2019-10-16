Español
European Parliament validates Romanian Kovesi as new EU chief prosecutor

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 16 octombrie 2019, 22:06 English | Regional Europe


Laura Codruta Kovesi
Laura Codruta Kovesi
Foto: Agerpres/EPA
Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi was confirmed as new head of the European public prosecutor's office (EPPO) by the European Parliament on Wednesday, the last phase of the process that has lasted for almost a year. The decision was made at the Conference of EP group presidents.

Renew Europe EP group leader Dacian Ciolos, also a Romanian, reported the news on Facebook, noting that the decision came after the EU Council had given its support for Kovesi as well.

Ciolos called the move a symbolic moment for Romania.

Another Romanian MEP, Siegfried Muresan, also hailed the news in a Facebook post, reminding that Kovesi's main task, for a start, is to put up the EPPO and make it work before the end of next year.

Kovesi, a former prosecutor general of Romania who became chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Department (DNA) between 2013-2018, made a name for how she spearheaded a wave of indictments for high level corruption in the country, holding her ground despite both political pressure and scandals related to the involvement of intelligence services in the process.

She was forced out of her DNA office last year under the pressure of former Justice minister Tudorel Toader of the governing Social Democrats, who have run a massive campaign to put an end to the fight against corruption. She went on to submit her candidacy for chief EU prosecutor, a position now granted to her.


