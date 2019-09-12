Romanian President once again rejects government reshuffle, sends PM Dancila to Parliament

- Iohannis and Dancila are running for election in a presidential poll due later this year.
Iohannis called the latest of Dancila's request "unconstitutional". He said the PM had to show up before the Parliament to obtain validation because "otherwhise things will not get fixed".
Earlier on Thursday, Dancila called on the President to leave "political games aside" and stop blocking the activity of the government.
- She is requesting for approval of six new ministers - three nominated after a series of changes she had called in early August, and another three nominated following the departure of ALDE from the governing coalition - more on this in the HotNews.ro report here.