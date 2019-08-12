Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Partners in Romania's governing coalition appear to step away from break-up

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 12 august 2019, 18:03 English | Politics


Tăriceanu și Dăncilă
Tăriceanu și Dăncilă
Foto: AGERPRES
Romania's PM Viorica Dancila, leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD), on Monday dismissed any dispute with the partners of the PSD in the governing coalition, the Liberal Democrats (ALDE). Meanwhile, ALDE's leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who last week was pushing for a different alliance with a third political party, appeared to apply conditions for the current coalition to keep going.

  • Last week, ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who serves as Senate speaker, announced a political alliance with Pro Romania, a party formed by a former leader of the PSD, Victor Ponta. But after Ponta intervened, Tariceanu sweetened the announcement and said only talks had taken place for such an alliance.

That would have possibly harmed the coalition between PSD and ALDE, as both parties are getting ready for a wave of polls - presidential elections later this year, general and local elections in 2020.

On Monday, as her party was convening for a leadership session, PM Dancila said "there were no problems with the ALDE partners any longer", with another leader calling it a round of "political summer games".

And Dancila told her party that the governing coalition was not breaking and that she had Tariceanu's assurances that it would keep going, according to sources.

Yet Tariceanu applied an ultimatum with an ALDE press release saying that PM Dancla should come with a new governing program and a restructured team by August 20 as a newly announced budget correction showed the budget "had been built unrealistically".


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















63 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne